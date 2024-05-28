FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.25

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 120387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 1,403,628 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 25.9% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,484,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 923,835 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

