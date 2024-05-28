Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.86

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 158098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Gannett by 6.1% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 703,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 372.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 1,845,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 557,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

