Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,597,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,687,000 after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.66. 31,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,408. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

