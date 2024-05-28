Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Raised to $18.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

GFI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE GFI opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 155.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 127,542 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

