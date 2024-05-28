Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.83

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 4219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Stock Down 0.7 %

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $31,504,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hawkins by 284.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $7,093,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.