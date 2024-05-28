Head-To-Head Contrast: TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) vs. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TScan Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.19%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -653.50% -61.13% -34.53% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -275.36% -85.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $21.05 million 21.12 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -6.57 X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$101.17 million ($0.70) -1.29

TScan Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.