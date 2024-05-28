Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 121 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The company has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

