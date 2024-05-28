Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,457 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 43,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,179. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.