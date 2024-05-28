Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 488 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 517,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.72. The stock has a market cap of $291.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

