Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,197,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,202. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

