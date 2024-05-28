Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.51. 312,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,876. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $189.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.08.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.