Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PICK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 140,624 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.