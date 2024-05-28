Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,938 LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 244,768 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ LNKB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,084.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,678,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $59,084.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,232 shares in the company, valued at $366,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP Profile

(Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.