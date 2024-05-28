Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 932 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

