Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. 2,182,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,527,395. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $522.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

