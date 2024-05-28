Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1,562.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31,572.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 113,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,660,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after buying an additional 526,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 541,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 2,864,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,919,770. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

