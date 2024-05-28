Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.15. 788,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

