Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 458 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $368,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.94. 476,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

