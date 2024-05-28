Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 500 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,138. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

