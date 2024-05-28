Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 58,260 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28,419.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.35. 157,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,823. The company has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.23.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

