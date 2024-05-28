Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 693,247 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares during the last quarter.

GNR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 114,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,913. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

