Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

SCHH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 296,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

