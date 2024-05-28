Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 121.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 1,108,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 388,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

