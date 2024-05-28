Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

ADBE traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.15. 475,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.70 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.