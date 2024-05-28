Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4,404.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.43. 980,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704,007. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.88.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

