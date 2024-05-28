Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Celsius were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $85,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 622.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Celsius Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $11.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,850. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

