Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $34.64 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.27. 74,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,284. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.58.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

