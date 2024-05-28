Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $61,000 Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,338,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,158 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,577,000 after buying an additional 84,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,048. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

