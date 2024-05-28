Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oracle by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $124.43. 921,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $342.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

