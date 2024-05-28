Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 347,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

