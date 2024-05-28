Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $123,000 in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 42,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,128. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

