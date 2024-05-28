Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $31,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 57,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,765. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

