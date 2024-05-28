Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $52,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 9,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,728. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

