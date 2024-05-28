Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 139.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.9 %

RJF traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $124.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,010. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

