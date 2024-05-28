Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 347 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $5,000,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 929,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

