Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 761 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

