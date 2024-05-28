Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,378 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.16. 820,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

