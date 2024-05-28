Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 598,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.