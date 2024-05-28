Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,886. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

