Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 271,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,058. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

