Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.42. 405,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.61 and a 200 day moving average of $348.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

