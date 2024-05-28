Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $180.97. 96,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,521. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.