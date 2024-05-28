Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 11,349 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,647,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,929. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

