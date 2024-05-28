Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,308 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.01. 289,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,512. The company has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

