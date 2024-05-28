Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. 879,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,181,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

