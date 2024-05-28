Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,493 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 214,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,916,656. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $309.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

