Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,962 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 320,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,163. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.40. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

