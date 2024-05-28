Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 668 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $15,783,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 384,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

TFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 374,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.