Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 882 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 316,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

