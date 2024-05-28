Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 91,704 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,704 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 706,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,220. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

